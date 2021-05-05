Left Menu

COVID surge: WB registers record 107 deaths in a day, 17,639 new cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 00:42 IST
Representative Image

West Bengal on Tuesday reported its highest single-day deaths of 107 COVID patients taking the toll to 11,744, the health department said in a bulletin.

The tally also went up to 8,98,533 after the state recorded its highest one-day spike of 17,639 cases, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 16,547 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 1,06,58,094.

The number of active cases has risen to 1,20,946, the bulletin added.

Out of the 107 deaths, 53 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

North 24 Parganas district and Kolkata reported 33 and 31 fresh fatalities respectively. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The 17,639 fresh positive cases included 3,954 from North 24 Parganas district and 3,914 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Since Monday, 57,748 samples were tested in West Bengal for the virus, taking the total number of such tests to 1,06,58,094.

The total number of people inoculated in West Bengal on Tuesday was 1,34,819.

The inoculation process for people belonging to the 18-44 years age bracket started at two private hospitals in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state health department dismissed rumours regarding the shortage of Remdesisir and said that companies ''should allocate the drug to clinical establishments on the basis of CCU bed strength and the rate of occupancy there''.

Companies would not be able to sell them to individuals against any doctor's prescription, the department said issuing a similar advisory for the usage of Tocilizumab drug.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

