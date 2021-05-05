Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* India's COVID-19 cases surged past 20 million and the opposition leader said a nationwide lockdown was now the only way out, while S&P Global Ratings said the second wave could hurt the nation's near-term economic recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 01:01 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a goal to have 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot by the July 4 Independence Day holiday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* Germany's cabinet agreed to ease restrictions on people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. * Austria will only buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine if the European Medicines Agency approves it.

* People travelling to Poland from Brazil, India and South Africa will have to quarantine. * Italy is set to introduce travel passes from the middle of May, sooner than much of the rest of Europe.

* Portugal said it will protect the rights of migrant fruit and vegetable pickers and keep them safe after a wave of infections in the sector revived concerns over the conditions they live in. AMERICAS

* Canada is working with international partners to develop a standardized vaccine certification for travel. * Canada's pandemic-era policy of turning back asylum-seekers trying to enter between official border crossings is unlawful and violates their rights, a legal action alleges.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's COVID-19 cases surged past 20 million and the opposition leader said a nationwide lockdown was now the only way out, while S&P Global Ratings said the second wave could hurt the nation's near-term economic recovery. Eight Asiatic lions at a zoo have contracted the virus.

* Australia's prime minister, under pressure to overturn rules barring travel from India, said it was "highly unlikely" travellers would face maximum penalties of five years jail and a A$66,000 ($51,000) fine. * Singapore announced tighter curbs on social gatherings and stricter border measures.

* Nepal urgently needs at least 1.6 million AstraZeneca doses to administer second shots as it records a surge in new cases. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iraq's health minister resigned over a fire from an exploding oxygen tank at a Baghdad COVID-19 hospital last month. * The United Arab Emirates has extended a ban on entry for travellers coming from India, the foreign ministry said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * CureVac said U.S. export restrictions on key materials are making it impossible to predict its short-term supply ramp-up in Europe.

* Europe's medicines regulator said it has started a real-time review of Sinovac's vaccine, based on preliminary results from animal and human trials. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World share indexes slid and U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as low trading volume, a lull in economic news and lack of a catalyst to lift stocks higher sparked a sell-off by investors worried further upside in markets is limited. * U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said making vaccines more widely available throughout the world is needed to end the coronavirus pandemic and foster economic recovery.

* The U.S. trade deficit jumped to a record high in March amid roaring domestic demand. (Compiled by Devika Syamnatha and Juliette Portala; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Sriraj Kalluvila)

