Left Menu

Delhi Police chief interacts with COVID-positive personnel of force

We need to be more self-disciplined in following COVID-appropriate behaviour, he added.He stressed on wearing two masks, immediate isolation of those showing symptoms of the viral disease and taking medicines in accordance with a doctors advice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 01:12 IST
Delhi Police chief interacts with COVID-positive personnel of force

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava interacted with the COVID-positive personnel of the force during a wellness webinar on Tuesday, a statement said.

Vivek Gupta, a cardiologist attached to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Pankaj Kumar, consultant psychiatrist, psychotherapist and de-addiction specialist at the Max Hospital, participated in the webinar, it added.

According to the statement, Shrivastava interacted with the personnel who are recovering from COVID-19. The staff, who are in home quarantine, shared their experience as to how they are managing their treatment.

One of them went to a COVID care centre at Shahdara for isolation.

They regularly received calls from the Delhi Police's welfare helpline and supervisory officers about their well-being and need of any medical assistance, the statement said.

The commissioner wished that all the police personnel and their family members stay safe, healthy and happy. COVID cells have been set up in all districts with an objective to regularly enquire about the well-being of the infected staff under the supervision of senior officers, the statement said.

Educative material through bulk text messages is also shared to keep the staff informed.

Shrivastava reiterated that wearing two masks, maintaining social distancing, washing hands and use of sanitiser must be followed to reduce the possibility of infection. A face shield should also be used as and when the personnel go for field duty, the statement said.

Shrivastava asked the police personnel to stay away from socialising in the current situation. A disciplined life and following COVID-appropriate behaviour in letter and spirit can potentially safeguard everyone from the deadly infection, he said.

Gupta said the virulence and intensity of the current wave of the pandemic is different from the previous one. ''It is more contagious and virulent, causing more deaths and affecting a number of youngsters. We need to be more self-disciplined in following COVID-appropriate behaviour,'' he added.

He stressed on wearing two masks, immediate isolation of those showing symptoms of the viral disease and taking medicines in accordance with a doctor's advice. Coughing, sneezing, coupled with fever should not be ignored at any cost as it could prove to be fatal and the infected personnel should take proper diet, remain hydrated, and do yoga or physical exercise, the statement quoted Gupta as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 217,740

Mexicos Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 3,064 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 395 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,352,964 and fatalities to 217,740.Separate government data published in March sugg...

Tourism in Kashmir hit by second wave of COVID-19 in country

The second wave of COVID-19 has badly hit tourism in Kashmir valley. According to the local tourist operators, tourism season gradually picked up from October last year. Heavy snowfall in the last winter attracted thousands of tourists in ...

Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discuss ties -Turkish presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabias King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed bilateral ties in a call on Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said, the second conversation between the two leaders in less than a month. Turkey is seeking...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends sharply lower in tech sell-off

The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Tuesday as investors dumped megacap growth stocks to seek shelter in more defensive parts of the market, amid concerns on rising interest rate and uncertainty over an upcoming jobs report.Highly valued tech...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021