Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees robust COVID-19 vaccine demand for years, $26 billion in 2021 sales; Brazil COVID-19 inquiry told of Bolsonaro's blind faith in chloroquine and more

"Our teams did a great job to further increase the manufacturing scale to come up now with numbers reaching 3 billion doses," BioNTech's Chief Executive and co-founder Ugur Sahin said at a webcast event organised by the Financial Times. UK and U.S. agree on importance of global COVID vaccine rollout to end pandemic British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on the need for a global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to end the pandemic, Downing Street said on Tuesday after the pair met in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 02:32 IST
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees robust COVID-19 vaccine demand for years, $26 billion in 2021 sales; Brazil COVID-19 inquiry told of Bolsonaro's blind faith in chloroquine and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India COVID cases top 20 million, halting cricket, prompting lockdown call

India halted its hugely popular cricket league on Tuesday as COVID-19 infections surged past 20 million in the world's second-most populous country and the opposition leader said a nationwide lockdown was now the only way out. Cricket officials suspended the money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) as the pandemic spirals out of control, with the country adding 10 million cases in just over four months, after taking more than 10 months to reach the first 10 million.

CureVac says mass vaccine rollout thrown into doubt by U.S. restrictions

Germany's CureVac, which is gearing up to publish results of a key COVID-19 vaccine trial, said U.S. export restrictions on key materials are making it impossible to predict its short-term supply ramp-up in Europe. "Due to the Defense Production Act we are not getting certain goods out of the USA," CureVac Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas told weekly Der Spiegel.

Melinda Gates sees U.S. government donating COVID vaccine doses soon

Melinda Gates, co-founder of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, expects the U.S. government will soon weigh up how much of its vaccine supply to donate bilaterally and through the global COVAX programme. In her first remarks to be broadcast since she and her husband, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, announced they would divorce after 27 years, Gates said governments were waking up to arguments that the global economy needs to be vaccinated to bring the pandemic under control.

U.S. trade chief Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequity

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday that making vaccines more widely available throughout the world is needed to end the coronavirus pandemic and foster economic recovery. In remarks to a Council of the Americas conference, Tai said the world had made real strides toward ending the pandemic but that a lot of work lies ahead.

Pfizer sees robust COVID-19 vaccine demand for years, $26 billion in 2021 sales

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales by more than 70% to $26 billion and said demand from governments around the world fighting to halt the pandemic could contribute to its growth for years to come. The company said it expects to file for full U.S. approval of the vaccine in May for people over the age of 16, as it is now only authorized for emergency use. It also expects to hear soon from U.S. regulators on expansion of the vaccine's emergency use authorization (EUA) for children ages 12-15.

Brazil COVID-19 inquiry told of Bolsonaro's blind faith in chloroquine

Brazil's former health minister told a parliamentary inquiry on Tuesday that President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government knew full well that the treatment they were advocating for COVID-19 patients had no scientific basis. Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was fired last April by Bolsonaro for not agreeing to push the malaria drug chloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, testified before a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the pandemic that has killed more than 408,000 Brazilians.

Biden's new goal: 70% of U.S. adults to get one vaccine dose by July 4

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a goal to have 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot by the July 4 Independence Day holiday, and urged young people in their 20s and 30s in particular to get inoculated. The president, who has made fighting the coronavirus a key priority of his administration, had previously announced July 4 as a target date for when Americans can gather in small groups to signal a return to greater normalcy in the middle of the pandemic.

Fear of severe side effects upsets Sicily's COVID vaccination plans

Sicily will start offering COVID-19 vaccines to people over 50 to speed up its inoculation programme which is being hampered by a reluctant older population who fear potentially severe side effects, the regional governor said on Tuesday. Like many European countries, Italy briefly halted inoculations using the vaccine made by AstraZeneca in March when blood clot concerns surfaced. It has since resumed them for those aged 60 and above after EU regulators said the benefits outweighed the risks.

BioNTech CEO says prospective 2021 vaccine output approaching 3 billion doses

German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech has continued to ramp up production allowing it to manufacture close to 3 billion doses in 2021, up from a previous target of 2.5 billion. "Our teams did a great job to further increase the manufacturing scale to come up now with numbers reaching 3 billion doses," BioNTech's Chief Executive and co-founder Ugur Sahin said at a webcast event organised by the Financial Times.

UK and U.S. agree on importance of global COVID vaccine rollout to end pandemic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on the need for a global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to end the pandemic, Downing Street said on Tuesday after the pair met in London. "The Prime Minister and Secretary Blinken agreed that the global roll out of vaccines will be key to defeating the coronavirus pandemic," Johnson's office said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Significant downsides to strategic clarity over Taiwan -U.S.

The U.S. policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday appeared to reject calls for the United States to make a clear statement of its willingness to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, saying there were significant downsid...

House Republicans ready vote on Trump critic's leadership post -sources

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to try to remove Liz Cheney from their party leadership for denouncing former President Donald Trumps false claim the election was stolen from him, said two Republican congressio...

Netanyahu misses deadline, political future in question

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to meet a midnight deadline to put together a new governing coalition, raising the possibility that his Likud party could be pushed into the opposition for the first time in 12 years.The ...

Spain, Greece excluded from UK's travel 'green list' -The Sun

People from Britain will be able to fly to Gibraltar and Malta but not to Spain and Greece under UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons green light scheme, The Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.The two tiny Mediterranean sunspots are set to be in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021