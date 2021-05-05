Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees robust COVID-19 vaccine demand for years, $26 billion in 2021 sales; Brazil COVID-19 inquiry told of Bolsonaro's blind faith in chloroquine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India COVID cases top 20 million, halting cricket, prompting lockdown call

India halted its hugely popular cricket league on Tuesday as COVID-19 infections surged past 20 million in the world's second-most populous country and the opposition leader said a nationwide lockdown was now the only way out. Cricket officials suspended the money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) as the pandemic spirals out of control, with the country adding 10 million cases in just over four months, after taking more than 10 months to reach the first 10 million.

CureVac says mass vaccine rollout thrown into doubt by U.S. restrictions

Germany's CureVac, which is gearing up to publish results of a key COVID-19 vaccine trial, said U.S. export restrictions on key materials are making it impossible to predict its short-term supply ramp-up in Europe. "Due to the Defense Production Act we are not getting certain goods out of the USA," CureVac Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas told weekly Der Spiegel.

Melinda Gates sees U.S. government donating COVID vaccine doses soon

Melinda Gates, co-founder of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, expects the U.S. government will soon weigh up how much of its vaccine supply to donate bilaterally and through the global COVAX programme. In her first remarks to be broadcast since she and her husband, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, announced they would divorce after 27 years, Gates said governments were waking up to arguments that the global economy needs to be vaccinated to bring the pandemic under control.

U.S. trade chief Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequity

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday that making vaccines more widely available throughout the world is needed to end the coronavirus pandemic and foster economic recovery. In remarks to a Council of the Americas conference, Tai said the world had made real strides toward ending the pandemic but that a lot of work lies ahead.

Pfizer sees robust COVID-19 vaccine demand for years, $26 billion in 2021 sales

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales by more than 70% to $26 billion and said demand from governments around the world fighting to halt the pandemic could contribute to its growth for years to come. The company said it expects to file for full U.S. approval of the vaccine in May for people over the age of 16, as it is now only authorized for emergency use. It also expects to hear soon from U.S. regulators on expansion of the vaccine's emergency use authorization (EUA) for children ages 12-15.

Brazil COVID-19 inquiry told of Bolsonaro's blind faith in chloroquine

Brazil's former health minister told a parliamentary inquiry on Tuesday that President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government knew full well that the treatment they were advocating for COVID-19 patients had no scientific basis. Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was fired last April by Bolsonaro for not agreeing to push the malaria drug chloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, testified before a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the pandemic that has killed more than 408,000 Brazilians.

Biden's new goal: 70% of U.S. adults to get one vaccine dose by July 4

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a goal to have 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot by the July 4 Independence Day holiday, and urged young people in their 20s and 30s in particular to get inoculated. The president, who has made fighting the coronavirus a key priority of his administration, had previously announced July 4 as a target date for when Americans can gather in small groups to signal a return to greater normalcy in the middle of the pandemic.

Fear of severe side effects upsets Sicily's COVID vaccination plans

Sicily will start offering COVID-19 vaccines to people over 50 to speed up its inoculation programme which is being hampered by a reluctant older population who fear potentially severe side effects, the regional governor said on Tuesday. Like many European countries, Italy briefly halted inoculations using the vaccine made by AstraZeneca in March when blood clot concerns surfaced. It has since resumed them for those aged 60 and above after EU regulators said the benefits outweighed the risks.

BioNTech CEO says prospective 2021 vaccine output approaching 3 billion doses

German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech has continued to ramp up production allowing it to manufacture close to 3 billion doses in 2021, up from a previous target of 2.5 billion. "Our teams did a great job to further increase the manufacturing scale to come up now with numbers reaching 3 billion doses," BioNTech's Chief Executive and co-founder Ugur Sahin said at a webcast event organised by the Financial Times.

UK and U.S. agree on importance of global COVID vaccine rollout to end pandemic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on the need for a global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to end the pandemic, Downing Street said on Tuesday after the pair met in London. "The Prime Minister and Secretary Blinken agreed that the global roll out of vaccines will be key to defeating the coronavirus pandemic," Johnson's office said in a statement.

