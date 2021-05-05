Brazil COVID deaths rise by 2,966

Brazil COVID deaths rise by 2,966Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 02:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 02:57 IST
Brazil registered 2,966 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 77,359 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered 411,588 total coronavirus deaths and 14.86 million total confirmed cases.
