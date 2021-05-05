Left Menu

COVID-19: US is helping India significantly, says President Biden

The US is helping India significantly in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19 by sending it material and machine parts, President Joe Biden has said.So far, six air shipments funded by the United States Agency for International Development USAID have departed the US for India.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 02:58 IST
COVID-19: US is helping India significantly, says President Biden

The US is helping India ''significantly'' in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19 by sending it material and machine parts, President Joe Biden has said.

So far, six air shipments funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have departed the US for India. These flights include health supplies, oxygen cylinders, N95 masks and medicines.

''We are helping Brazil. We are helping India significantly. I spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. What he needs most is the material and the parts to be able to have his machines that can make the vaccine work. We're sending him that,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

''We're sending them oxygen. We are sending them a lot of the precursors. So we're doing a lot for India,'' he said responding to a question on his assistance to India, Brazil and other countries amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden said by July 4, the US is going to send 10 per cent of AstraZeneca vaccines to other countries.

AstraZeneca vaccine is being used around the world but has not been approved for use in the US.

''With regard to the AstraZeneca vaccine which we had, we have sent that vaccine to Canada and to Mexico and there are other countries that we're talking to now. Matter of fact, I talked to a head of state today. I'm not prepared to announce who else we'll be giving the vaccine to,” the US president said.'' ''But we are going to by the 4th of July have sent about 10 per cent of what we have to other nations, including some of the ones you mentioned,” he added.

At the request of the Indian government, the USAID had earlier provided some supplies to the Indian Red Cross, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

''These are a lot of the components that the Indian government has expressed a vital need for. More flights are on the way, with total existence expected to exceed USD100 million,” Psaki said.

''In terms of oxygen support which is a big component of what they need right now, we are talking about oxygen cylinders, so the USAID delivered approximately 1,500 cylinders that will remain in India and can repeatedly be refilled at local supply centers with more planeloads to come,” she said.

The USAID has sent approximately 550 oxygen concentrators to obtain oxygen from ambient air and it has also delivered large scale units to support up to 20 patients each of an oxygen generation unit, she added.

The press secretary told reporters that the Biden administration has directed its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, allowing India to make over 20 million doses.

The US has also provided one million rapid diagnostic tests and last weekend, the USAID delivered 20,000 treatment courses of the antiviral drug remdesivir to help treat hospitalised patients, she said.

A group of experts from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is headed to India. The group will work in close coordination with India's public health experts in laboratory surveillance and epidemiology, emergency response and operations development, bioinformatics for genomic sequencing and modeling, Psaki added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Significant downsides to strategic clarity over Taiwan -U.S.

The U.S. policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday appeared to reject calls for the United States to make a clear statement of its willingness to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, saying there were significant downsid...

House Republicans ready vote on Trump critic's leadership post -sources

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to try to remove Liz Cheney from their party leadership for denouncing former President Donald Trumps false claim the election was stolen from him, said two Republican congressio...

Netanyahu misses deadline, political future in question

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to meet a midnight deadline to put together a new governing coalition, raising the possibility that his Likud party could be pushed into the opposition for the first time in 12 years.The ...

Spain, Greece excluded from UK's travel 'green list' -The Sun

People from Britain will be able to fly to Gibraltar and Malta but not to Spain and Greece under UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons green light scheme, The Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.The two tiny Mediterranean sunspots are set to be in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021