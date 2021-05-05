China reports 7 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier
China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on May 4, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections.Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 05:48 IST
China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on May 4, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 10 from 20 a day earlier.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,721. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
