Left Menu

India reaches out to US companies over investment in pharmaceutical, medical devices sector

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2021 08:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 08:02 IST
India reaches out to US companies over investment in pharmaceutical, medical devices sector

India has reached out to top American pharma companies seeking investment in the country's pharmaceutical and medical devices sector, which gains urgency in view of a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has held virtual meetings with Alberta Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, Thermo Fisher CEO Marc Casper, Bernd Brust, the chairman and CEO of Antylia Scientific, and Joseph Repp, the CEO of Pall Life Sciences.

He also had a call with Emmanuel Ligner, the CEO and president of Cytiva.

During his interactions with the pharma companies, Sandhu mentioned that India is seeking to encourage investments into the pharmaceutical and medical devices sector.

India, he said, has recently launched a production linked incentive scheme that will provide the US companies new opportunities for investment.

''Discussed ways in which Pfizer could support healthcare efforts, including vaccines in India, and strengthen our pandemic response,” Sandhu said after his meeting with Bourla last week.

On Monday, Bourla had said that Pfizer was following with a deep concern the critical COVID-19 situation in India and his company was doing everything possible to provide support.

''Today we have announced we are mobilising the largest humanitarian relief effort in our company’s history to help the people of India fight the vicious second wave of coronavirus that is currently ravaging the nation,” he said.

Among other things, it announced to donate enough of its medicines worth USD 70 million to ensure that every COVID-19 patient in every public hospital across India can have access to them in the next 90 days free of charge. ''This effort has the potential to impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients,” Bourla said.

In his meeting with Thermo Fisher CEO Marc Casper, Sandhu underlined their important role in the fight against the pandemic, including expediting supplies to India of raw materials for Covishield vaccine as well as for essential medicines such as remdesivir.

Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher is a company critical in the supply chain for biopharma products. It offers analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, chemicals and supplies to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions, and government agencies.

During his meeting with Repp, CEO of Pall Life Sciences, the Indian ambassador discussed strengthening supply chains, and expediting inputs for critical medicines such as remdesivir, and Novavax vaccine.

Pall biotech products have played a key role in life-saving drugs that range from Ebola vaccines to cancer-curing monoclonal antibodies. Its products have huge relevance given the current pandemic situation and are part of critical supply chains in the industry.

The company has an extensive network in India, including offices in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Bangalore.

Sandhu in his call with Bernd Brust, the chairman and CEO of Antylia Scientific, appreciated the efforts of his company to ensure timely inputs for Covishield and Novavax vaccines.

Antylia Scientific is a global peristaltic and single-use bioprocessing solution expert, with a diverse portfolio of life sciences and diagnostic products for the pharma, biopharma, healthcare and environmental markets.

The ambassador also had a call with Emmanuel Ligner, the CEO and president of Cytiva which is a global provider of technologies and services that advance and accelerate the development and manufacture of therapeutics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tone of debate did not reflect well on Parliament: PM Ardern

The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said...

Sports Schedule

Sports Schedule for Wednesday, May 5 CRICKET Stories related to various developments in IPL.Other stories related to Indian and international cricket.FOOTBALL Stories related to Indian and international football. WRESTLING Preview of World ...

FACTBOX-Cricket-Indian Premier League players, teams affected by COVID-19

Following are the Indian Premier League players and teams that have been affected by COVID-19. The Twenty20 tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus crisis in the country. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS - Varun Chakara...

Govt seeking feedback on protecting bus drivers and achieving zero carbon

Transport Minister Michael Wood is seeking feedback on options for the next phase of the Public Transport Operating Model PTOM review to better protect bus drivers pay conditions, and also achieving the Governments target of fully decarboni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021