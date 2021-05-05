Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 18,034 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-05-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 08:56 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 18,034 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 18,034 to 3,451,550, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 285 to 83,876, the tally showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

