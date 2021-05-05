Left Menu

Karnataka: 5 COVID-19 patients die in Hubballi hospital, kin allege oxygen shortage

As many as five patients suffering from Covid-19 and under intensive care at Shri Bhanji D Khimji Lifeline Hospital died on Tuesday allegedly due to shortage of oxygen.

ANI | Hubballi (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-05-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 09:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as five patients suffering from Covid-19 and under intensive care at Shri Bhanji D Khimji Lifeline Hospital died on Tuesday allegedly due to shortage of oxygen. The patients reportedly died within a span of one and a half hours, starting at 3 pm.

However, the district health officer Dr Yashwant Madinkar, who visited the hospital, dismissed the allegation that the deaths occurred due to shortage of oxygen and said a committee of experts would investigate the matter. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ramarajan said a clear picture would emerge only after a medical inquiry.

Both the officials visited the hospital following the deaths. Earlier on Monday, over 24 patients, including several COVID-19 patients, died at a government hospital in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district allegedly due to shortage of oxygen.

As Covid-19 cases surge, several hospitals across the country have been reporting a shortage of oxygen and due to that many people admitted there have lost their lives. Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 44,631 new COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths, the health department said. (ANI)

