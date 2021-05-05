India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths

India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deathsReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 09:59 IST
India's coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours, a day after the country became the world's second, after the United States, to cross the grim milestone of 20 million infections.
Daily infections rose by 382,315 on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- health ministry
- India