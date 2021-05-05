Left Menu

The national capital recorded 338 COVID-19 deaths and 19,953 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 26.73 percent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Wednesday morning.The department could not release the document, which contains important figures reflecting the coronavirus situation in the city, on Tuesday night, and said, we are also looking into the reasons why it was delayed.This is the second time on the trot that the number of cases remained below 20,000.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 10:02 IST
Delhi records 338 deaths; positivity rate below 30 percent: Health department
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The national capital recorded 338 COVID-19 deaths and 19,953 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 26.73 percent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Wednesday morning.

The department could not release the document, which contains important figures reflecting the coronavirus situation in the city, on Tuesday night, and said, "we are also looking into the reasons why it was delayed".

This is the second time on the trot that the number of cases remained below 20,000. The positivity rate has remained below 30 percent since Sunday. Delhi had recorded 18043 cases on Monday, the lowest since April 15, when 16,699 people were diagnosed with the disease.

The city reported 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on last Sunday, and 24,103 last Saturday.

According to government data, the capital registered a positivity rate of 29.56 percent on Monday, 28.33 percent on Sunday, 31.6 percent on Saturday, 32.7 percent on Friday, 32.8 percent on Thursday, 31.8 on Wednesday, 32.7 percent on Tuesday, and 35 percent on Monday. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 percent, the highest so far, was recorded.

The city had witnessed 448 deaths, the highest so far on Monday; 407 on Sunday, 412 on Saturday, 375 on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 368 on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday, 380 on last Monday, 350 on last Sunday, and 357 on Saturday last week.

The city has so far recorded 1232942 cases, of which over 11.24 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 17752, the bulletin said. The number of active cases stands at 90,419.

Out of the 21317 COVID beds in various hospitals of the city, only 1462 are vacant.

