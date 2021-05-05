Left Menu

Delhi reports 19,953 new COVID-19 cases, 338 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 19,953 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours according to the health bulletin issued by the national capital on Wednesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 10:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 19,953 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours according to the health bulletin issued by the national capital on Wednesday morning. While 18,788 people have recovered from the disease, 338 people succumbed to the disease during the period. 75,654 tests were done during the period.

The total count of cases in the city has gone up to 12,32,942. A total of 11,24,771 people have recovered from the disease in the national capital so far, while the death toll has mounted to 7,752.

According to the health department, there are 90,419 active cases in Delhi while 1,74,39,261 tests have been conducted so far. The Union Territory has a positivity rate of 26.73 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

