Left Menu

Maha: Doctor resumes work day after father dies of COVID-19

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-05-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 10:38 IST
Maha: Doctor resumes work day after father dies of COVID-19

A 45-year-old doctor working in a private hospital in Pune resumed duty a day after his father's death due to COVID-19 even as his mother and brother were still battling the disease.

Talking to PTI, Dr Mukund Penurkar, who is a physician and has been treating COVID-19 patients along with his wife, said he thought serving patients would be the best tribute to his 85-year-old father.

''As coronavirus cases increased in Pune last year, and since me and my wife are treating COVID-19 patients in the Sanjivan Hospital here, I sent my parents to my brother's place in Nagpur for the sake of their health,'' he said.

But amid the current second COVID-19 wave, his brother contracted the infection last month and later his parents also tested positive for the disease, he said. The doctor said his brother and parents required oxygen beds and the situation in Nagpur was precarious in terms of bed availability.

He then arranged a cardiac ambulance and got all three of them shifted to the Pune-based hospital where he works.

''My father, who was aged and co-morbid, was diagnosed with renal failure. While undergoing treatment, his heartbeat also increased and he was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism (blockage of arteries in lungs). His blood pressure also became low and he died of COVID-19 on April 26,'' the physician said.

Dr Penurkar said when he moved his parents here, his father was of the opinion that he should continue to serve the patients in these difficult times.

At the time of his father's death, his mother and brother were also undergoing treatment in the hospital.

''My mother could see the situation in the hospital and told me to continue serving the COVID-19 patients as the services of MD physicians are required at this time,'' he said.

Dr Penurkar said he performed the last rites of his father alone and resumed duty the next evening.

''Fortunately, my mother and brother have now recovered,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theatersWalt Disney Cos Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theaters, a show of support for pan...

COVID-19: Record rise in daily deaths in India, over 3.82 lakh new infections

A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.W...

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro VillanuevaFormer Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva signed Tuesday with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. Multiple outlets reported it wa...

Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez to headline 'Flamin' Hot' Cheetos inventor biopic

Quinceanera actor Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez of Gentefied fame have been roped in to lead Eva Longorias feature directorial debut, a biopic on Richard Montanez, the architect of Flamin Hot Cheetos.Titled Flamin Hot, the film is produce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021