Left Menu

Australia's most populous state reports first COVID-19 case in more than a month

Australia has largely eradicated COVID-19, but a man in his 50s with no known links to hotels used to quarantine people who have arrived from overseas tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, the New South Wales (NSW) Ministry of Health said in a statement. It is NSW's first local COVID-19 case since March 31.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 10:47 IST
Australia's most populous state reports first COVID-19 case in more than a month

Australia's most populous state on Wednesday reported its first locally acquired COVID-19 case in more than a month and health authorities are working to trace the source of the infection. Australia has largely eradicated COVID-19, but a man in his 50s with no known links to hotels used to quarantine people who have arrived from overseas tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, the New South Wales (NSW) Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It is NSW's first local COVID-19 case since March 31. The unnamed man visited several venues in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, the capital of NSW and Australia's biggest city, the ministry said.

Testing on the man showed his viral load was higher than typically seen in other infected people, potentially increasing the chance he has spread the disease, the ministry said. The man is considered to have been infectious since April 30. "That give us some cause for concern," NSW's Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant told reporters in Sydney.

All close contacts of the man have been told to self-isolate and get tested, Chant said. The case elevates the chance that social distancing restrictions will once again be imposed in NSW. Many curbs had been eased as local infections dwindled.

Testing is underway to find if this case is genetically linked to anyone in the quarantine system or cases in other states, Chant said. Australia has taken a hard-line approach to curtail the spread of COVID-19, including snap lockdowns, border controls and speedy contact tracing systems.

As a result, Australia has recorded just over 29,800 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began, winning global acclaim. However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison's decision to block all travel for two weeks from India, which is in the midst of a massive wave of COVID-19 infections, has been widely criticised.

Anger increased after the government announced on Saturday that attempts to enter from India could be punished with prison sentences of up to five years and fines. Australia has for more than a year allowed only citizens and permanent residents to return though they must undergo two weeks of strict quarantine upon their entry.

Morrison on Wednesday defended the ban, insisting it has prevented hotel quarantine sites from being overrun by COVID-19 infections. "This was a necessary step to ensure that we could help more Australian citizens and residents get home, safely, in a way that did not risk a third wave in Australia," Morrison said during a televised press briefing in Queensland state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hikal inks 10-year multi-product deal with global pharma co for APIs

Life sciences firm Hikal Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed a 10-year deal with a global pharmaceutical company for development and supply of a portfolio of niche Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients APIs.The company has signed a multi-year c...

RBI announces rationalisation of KYC compliance norms, provides for video-based KYC for certain categories: Governor Das.

RBI announces rationalisation of KYC compliance norms, provides for video-based KYC for certain categories Governor Das....

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theatersWalt Disney Cos Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theaters, a show of support for pan...

COVID-19: Record rise in daily deaths in India, over 3.82 lakh new infections

A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021