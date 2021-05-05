COVID-19: Record rise in daily deaths in India, over 3.82 lakh new infections

A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,87,229 comprising 16.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.03 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,69,51,731 while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.09 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4. According to the ICMR, 29,48,52,078 samples have been tested up to May 5 with 15,41,299 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 3,780 new fatalities include 891 from Maharashtra, 351 from Uttar Pradesh, 338 from Delhi, 288 from Karnataka, 210 from Chhattisgarh, 173 from Punjab, 154 from Rajasthan, 153 from Haryana, 144 from Tamil Nadu, 132 from Jharkhand, 131 from Gujarat, 107 from West Bengal and 105 from Bihar.

A total of 2,26,188 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 71,742 from Maharashtra, 17,752 from Delhi, 16,538 from Karnataka, 14,612 from Tamil Nadu, 13,798 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,744 from West Bengal, 9,645 from Punjab and 9,485 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

