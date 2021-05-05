Left Menu

Delhi records 338 COVID deaths, 19,953 cases; positivity rate below 30% for 3rd day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The national capital recorded 338 COVID-19 deaths and 19,953 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 26.73 percent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Wednesday morning.

The department could not release the document, which contains important figures reflecting the coronavirus situation in the city, on Tuesday night and said "we are also looking into the reasons why it was delayed".

This is the second time on the trot that the number of cases remained below 20,000 in the city.

The positivity rate has remained below 30 percent since Sunday.

Delhi had recorded 18,043 cases on Monday, the lowest since April 15, when 16,699 people were diagnosed with the disease.

The city reported 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on last Sunday, and 24,103 last Saturday.

According to government data, the capital registered a positivity rate of 29.56 percent on Monday, 28.33 percent on Sunday, 31.6 percent on Saturday, 32.7 percent on Friday, 32.8 percent on Thursday, 31.8 on Wednesday, 32.7 percent on Tuesday, and 35 percent on Monday.

On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 percent was recorded, the highest so far in the national capital.

The city had witnessed 448 deaths, the highest so far; 407 on Sunday, 412 on Saturday, 375 on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 368 on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on last Sunday, and 357 on Saturday last week.

It has so far recorded 12,32,942 cases, of which over 11.24 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 17,752, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 90,419.

A total of 74,654 tests were conducted, including 17,147 rapid antigen tests, on Tuesday. A total of 89,297 beneficiaries were vaccinated against coronavirus.

Of the 21,317 COVID beds in various hospitals of the city, only 1,462 are vacant.

The number of containment zones has risen to 46,174 from 44,052 the previous day, as per the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

