COVID-19: Delhi's positivity rate drops to 26. 73 pc

The COVID positivity rate of Delhi dropped to 26.73 per cent for the first time in the last two weeks, according to the health bulletin issued by the health department on Wednesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID positivity rate of Delhi dropped to 26.73 per cent for the first time in the last two weeks, according to the health bulletin issued by the health department on Wednesday morning. Delhi logged 26,169 cases with 36.24 per cent positivity rate on April 23, the highest since the pandemic broke out last year.

According to the health bulletin, Delhi reported 19,953 new cases in the last 24 hours. While 18,788 people recovered from the disease in the said period, 338 people succumbed to the disease.

As per the bulletin, 75,654 tests were done during the period, with which the total count of cases in the city has gone up to 12,32,942. A total of 11,24,771 people have recovered from the disease in the national capital so far, while the death toll has mounted to 7,752.

According to the health department, there are 90,419 active cases in Delhi while 1,74,39,261 tests have been conducted so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

