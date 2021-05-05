Left Menu

IndiGo airlifts 2,717 oxygen concentrators from 5 countries to India

Updated: 05-05-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:19 IST
IndiGo airlifts 2,717 oxygen concentrators from 5 countries to India
Representative image

IndiGo has airlifted 2,717 oxygen concentrators from Thailand, China, Qatar, Hong Kong and Singapore to India amid the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave in the country, the airline said on Wednesday.

In total, the airline has transported 4,142 oxygen concentrators -- weighing about 72,461 kg -- within India or from outside India, it said in a statement.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

''As many as 2,717 have been airlifted from Thailand, China, Qatar, Hong Kong, and Singapore to India, while 1,425 oxygen concentrators have been transported domestically between 36 airports,'' the airline's statement noted.

A massive load of other medical supplies has also been flown in on IndiGo flights to support the country, it mentioned.

A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, the COVID-19 infection tally in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148.

