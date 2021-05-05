Left Menu

Odisha logs 9,889 new COVID-19 cases, 16 fresh fatalities

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:37 IST
Odisha logs 9,889 new COVID-19 cases, 16 fresh fatalities

Odisha on Wednesday registered 9,889 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 4,89,641, while 16 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 2,104, a senior health department official said.

Of the 9,889 new cases, 5,611 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 1,331, followed by Sundergarh at 1,137 and Cuttack at 790.

At least five districts recorded more than 400 cases -- Bargarh (483), Sambalpur (470), Angul (443), Kalahandi (424) and Puri (437).

Khurda also accounted for the maximum number of fresh fatalities at four, followed by Gajapati and Kalahandi at three each and Rayaga and Sundergarh two each.

One patient each succumbed to the infection in Puri and Sambalpur.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities.

Odisha currently has 77,257 active cases, while 4,10,227 patients have so far recovered from the highly infectious disease. The coastal state's positivity rate stands at 4.74 per cent, the official said.

As many as 1,03,19,104 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 48,101 on Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Ex-Australia test bowler MacGill kidnapped for ransom - reports

Australian police arrested four men in dawn raids on Wednesday in connection with the alleged kidnap and assault of former test cricketer Stuart MacGill, media reported.The 50-year-old former leg-spinner was allegedly abducted near his home...

Members in Jaishankar delegation to UK test COVID positive, schedule modified

Two members of the small delegation accompanying External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the UK have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to rework his official schedule here.Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible C...

Detained separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in Jammu hospital

Separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was arrested under the Public Safety Act in July last year, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, officials said.Sehrai, 77, a close confidant of hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Sha...

India posts record daily COVID-19 deaths, one in four globally last week

India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, as the countrys coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours. The WHO said in its wee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021