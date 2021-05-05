Left Menu

N440K variant fades as B1617 picks up, say scientists on COVID-19 second wave

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:42 IST
N440K variant fades as B1617 picks up, say scientists on COVID-19 second wave
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The N440K variant of coronavirus, which wreaked havoc during the first wave of the pandemic in the country is diminishing and likely to disappear soon, scientists at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) said.

Dismissing media reports that N440K is the variant causing chaos in Visakhapatnam and other parts of Andhra Pradesh, Divya Tej Sowpati a scientist at CCMB said while N440K was indeed a mutation of concern in South India during and after the first wave, current data show it is replaced by new variants such as B1617 and B117.

''N440K is at very low levels in Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh in general.

It is there in less than 5 percent of the samples. It is incorrect to say it is causing havoc.

The B1617 variant is dominating now in most parts of the country, Sowpati told PTI.

Advisor to CCMB in a tweet said, ''N440K variant of SARS-CoV-2 is diminishing and likely to disappear soon,'' Further elaborating, Sowpati said it was difficult to state as to how many variants exist in the world now because every time it mutates and replicates.

Some variants are more infectious than the others, but it can't be specified if a particular one is more dangerous.

While comparing the data from Maharashtra, it was found that the increase in the B1617 is seen in February than March 2021 and there was reduction in N440K, he noted.

In Maharashtra, the second wave started a month and half earlier than the four southern states along with the explosion of B1617 at the expense of N440K, Sowpati added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Ex-Australia test bowler MacGill kidnapped for ransom - reports

Australian police arrested four men in dawn raids on Wednesday in connection with the alleged kidnap and assault of former test cricketer Stuart MacGill, media reported.The 50-year-old former leg-spinner was allegedly abducted near his home...

Members in Jaishankar delegation to UK test COVID positive, schedule modified

Two members of the small delegation accompanying External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the UK have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to rework his official schedule here.Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible C...

Detained separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in Jammu hospital

Separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was arrested under the Public Safety Act in July last year, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, officials said.Sehrai, 77, a close confidant of hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Sha...

India posts record daily COVID-19 deaths, one in four globally last week

India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, as the countrys coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours. The WHO said in its wee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021