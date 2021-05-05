Left Menu

Pondy sees 1819 new COVID cases, tally rises to 65,117

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:15 IST
Puducherry posted 1,819 fresh cases of coronavirus, the highest ever on a single day, raising the aggregate to 65,117.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 6893 samples in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam projecting test positivity at 26.38 percent.

The cases were spread over Puducherry 1435, Karaikal 182, Yanam 180 and Mahe 22, the Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said.

As many as 18 patients succumbed to the viral infection during the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths to 88.

The deceased were in the age group of 38 years and 85 years.

The Director said 933 patients were discharged during last 24 hours after recovery from hospitals.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.36 percent and 80.65 percent respectively.

He said as many as 8.25 lakh samples have been tested so far and 7.52 lakh out of them turned out to be negative.

The cumulative number of virus cases were 65,117.

Active cases were 11,717 while total recoveries were 52,517.

On the vaccination front, the Director said 32,541 health care workers and 10,106 front line workers were vaccinated so far.

As many as 1,54,462 people coming under the category of senior citizens (sixty years and above) or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated since March 1.

