Left Menu

New online platform launched for information exchange on dementia

The new tool, the Global Dementia Observatory Knowledge Exchange Platform, contains key resources to support the implementation of the Global action plan on the public health response to dementia 2017-2025 and its seven action areas.

WHO | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:33 IST
New online platform launched for information exchange on dementia
A comprehensive review process is undertaken for each new resource submitted before it is posted online to ensure that these meet quality and good practice criteria. Image Credit: PIxabay

A new online platform to facilitate the exchange of information and knowledge on dementia is being launched today. The new tool, the Global Dementia Observatory Knowledge Exchange Platform, contains key resources to support the implementation of the Global action plan on the public health response to dementia 2017-2025 and its seven action areas. It provides a space for stakeholders to share resources, such as policies, guidelines, case studies and examples of good practice, to facilitate mutual learning and promote the exchange of knowledge in the area of dementia.

Anyone can submit resources to the new platform. A comprehensive review process is undertaken for each new resource submitted before it is posted online to ensure that these meet quality and good practice criteria. Reviewers are dementia experts, people with lived experience of dementia and members of the WHO Secretariat.

Users can search resources by country, region or language, and narrow down their searches by type of resources. Users of the platform are also invited to leave comments and rate resources to further enhance discussion about ways to promote and strengthen dementia practice.

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

This is all India pandemic and will have to find ways to ensure oxygen supply, we are unanswerable to people of Delhi, says SC.

This is all India pandemic and will have to find ways to ensure oxygen supply, we are unanswerable to people of Delhi, says SC....

Putting officers in jail won't bring oxygen to Delhi, says SC; seeks info on allocation in 3 days

Putting officers in jail is not going to bring oxygen to Delhi, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday while it asked the Centre about the supply it has made to the national capital since May 3.Let us ensure lives are saved, it said. The top c...

Tanzania stops flights to and from India amid coronavirus surge

Tanzania has suspended flights to and from India amid the COVID-19 surge in the Southeast Asian nation, the countrys health ministry said, the latest sign of its increasingly active approach to tackling the pandemic under its new president....

S&P slashes India's GDP growth forecast to 9.8 pc for this fiscal

SP Global Ratings on Wednesday slashed Indias GDP growth forecast for the current financial year to 9.8 per cent saying the second COVID wave may derail a budding recovery in the economy and credit conditions.The US-based rating agency in M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021