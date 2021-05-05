New online platform launched for information exchange on dementia

A new online platform to facilitate the exchange of information and knowledge on dementia is being launched today. The new tool, the Global Dementia Observatory Knowledge Exchange Platform, contains key resources to support the implementation of the Global action plan on the public health response to dementia 2017-2025 and its seven action areas. It provides a space for stakeholders to share resources, such as policies, guidelines, case studies and examples of good practice, to facilitate mutual learning and promote the exchange of knowledge in the area of dementia.

Anyone can submit resources to the new platform. A comprehensive review process is undertaken for each new resource submitted before it is posted online to ensure that these meet quality and good practice criteria. Reviewers are dementia experts, people with lived experience of dementia and members of the WHO Secretariat.

Users can search resources by country, region or language, and narrow down their searches by type of resources. Users of the platform are also invited to leave comments and rate resources to further enhance discussion about ways to promote and strengthen dementia practice.