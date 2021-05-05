Left Menu

Russia reports 7,975 new COVID-19 cases, 360 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:30 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Russia reported 7,975 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2,432 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,847,489.

The government coronavirus task force said 360 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 111,895.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

