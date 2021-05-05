Left Menu

COVID-19: Over Rs 54cr collected for mask violations in Mumbai in one year

Of the total fine of over Rs 54 crore collected from the violators, Rs 47,36,62,800 were collected by the BMC, Rs 62,65,7,800 by the police and Rs 50,39,200 by the railway authorities, the release stated.The highest number of 1,36,707 violators were fined in K-East ward, which covers Andheri east and Sakinaka, followed by 1,34,159 from L ward that includes Kurla and parts of Sakinaka, it was stated.The least number of 36,337 citizens were caught from M-East ward that includes Chembur and Anushka Nagar, the release revealed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:45 IST
COVID-19: Over Rs 54cr collected for mask violations in Mumbai in one year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The civic authorities in Mumbai have collected fines to the tune of over Rs 54 crore in the last one year from 26.87 lakh citizens who violated the COVID-19 mask rule in public places during the pandemic, an official said on Wednesday. As per the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as many as 4,314 people were caught without masks on Tuesday, of which 1,478 were nabbed by the city police. A total fine of Rs 5.67 lakh was collected from these offenders during the day, it stated.

The BMC had made wearing masks or covering the mouth mandatory in public places in April 2020 due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city, and violators were slapped with a fine of Rs 200.

The civic body has deployed marshals to enforce mask rule at public places.

Mumbai, one of the worst-affected metropolises in the country, has so far recorded 6,61,420 infections and 13,470 casualties.

According to the civic body data, of the 26,87,339 violators of the mask rule, 23,50,159 were caught by the BMC, 3,13,289 by the police and 23,891 by the railway authorities. Of the total fine of over Rs 54 crore collected from the violators, Rs 47,36,62,800 were collected by the BMC, Rs 62,65,7,800 by the police and Rs 50,39,200 by the railway authorities, the release stated.

The highest number of 1,36,707 violators were fined in K-East ward, which covers Andheri (east) and Sakinaka, followed by 1,34,159 from L ward that includes Kurla and parts of Sakinaka, it was stated.

The least number of 36,337 citizens were caught from M-East ward that includes Chembur and Anushka Nagar, the release revealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

This is all India pandemic and will have to find ways to ensure oxygen supply, we are unanswerable to people of Delhi, says SC.

This is all India pandemic and will have to find ways to ensure oxygen supply, we are unanswerable to people of Delhi, says SC....

Putting officers in jail won't bring oxygen to Delhi, says SC; seeks info on allocation in 3 days

Putting officers in jail is not going to bring oxygen to Delhi, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday while it asked the Centre about the supply it has made to the national capital since May 3.Let us ensure lives are saved, it said. The top c...

Tanzania stops flights to and from India amid coronavirus surge

Tanzania has suspended flights to and from India amid the COVID-19 surge in the Southeast Asian nation, the countrys health ministry said, the latest sign of its increasingly active approach to tackling the pandemic under its new president....

S&P slashes India's GDP growth forecast to 9.8 pc for this fiscal

SP Global Ratings on Wednesday slashed Indias GDP growth forecast for the current financial year to 9.8 per cent saying the second COVID wave may derail a budding recovery in the economy and credit conditions.The US-based rating agency in M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021