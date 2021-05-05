Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:53 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 1:31 p.m.
Unfazed Australia PM stays firm on ban on flights from India, says ‘it is working’.
1:31 p.m.
Roads empty, marketplaces shut as 14-day lockdown comes into effect in Odisha.
12:41 p.m.
Former India hockey coach MK Kaushik hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.
12:34 p.m.
COVID-19:Curfew in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 10.
12:33 p.m.
Odisha logs 9,889 new COVID-19 cases, 16 fresh fatalities.
12:21 p.m.
Residents of Ahmedabad in Gujarat who visit other states for work are now required to produce a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test certificate to return to the city, civic authorities said.
11:54 a.m.
UN General Assembly President postpones India trip due to COVID-19.
11:51 a.m.
Nepal extends lockdown in Kathmandu Valley till May 12 due to spike in COVID-19 cases.
10:42 a.m.
Legislative Secretary G Narayan Raju dies of COVID-19.
10:15 a.m.
Telangana confirmed 6,361 additional coronavirus cases taking the total infection count to more than 4.69 lakh, while the toll stood at 2,527 as 51 people succumbed to the disease 10:14 a.m.
Active COVID-19 cases in country recorded at 34,87,229: Union Health Ministry.
10:12 a.m.
Single day rise of 3,82,315 COVID-19 infections, 3,780 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,06,65,148, death toll to 2,26,188: Government.
9:58 a.m.
The national capital recorded 338 COVID-19 deaths and 19,953 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 26.73 percent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
9:41 a.m.
Five COVID-19 patients, including a woman, died at a private hospital in Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply to the facility for around 30 minutes.
9:11 a.m.
With the addition of 2,190 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 4,77,177, an official said.
6:03 a.m.
14 crew members of cargo ship from India test positive for COVID-19 in South Africa.
2:55 a.m.
The US is helping India ''significantly'' in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19 by sending it material and machine parts, President Joe Biden has said.
