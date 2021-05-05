COVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive

Left Menu

India's entire delegation to the Group of Seven summit in London is self-isolating after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, the British government said on Wednesday. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar did not test positive for the virus, Sky News reporter Joe Pike said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 13:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's entire delegation to the Group of Seven summit in London is self-isolating after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, the British government said on Wednesday. "Two delegates tested positive so the entire delegation is now self isolating," a British official said.

"The meeting had been enabled by a strict set of COVID protocols, including daily testing of all delegates," the British official said. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar did not test positive for the virus, Sky News reporter Joe Pike said on Twitter. Jaishankar was pictured meeting British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday.

The delegation will be attempting to meet virtually, Pike added. The Indian High Commission in London did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier, British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was unaware of a report that delegates from G7 countries were self-isolating because of a COVID-19 scare. India is not a G7 member but was invited by Britain to this week's summit, along with Australia, South Africa and South Korea

