Poland ready to buy J&J shots from Denmark, Polsatnews.pl reports

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:32 IST
Poland is ready to buy Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots from Denmark, news portal Polsatnews.pl reported on Wednesday, citing a letter from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to his Danish counterpart. "In recent days I have noted the information that Denmark has decided to withdraw the introduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the domestic market," Polsat quoted the letter as saying.

"If Denmark decides to resell some of its stocks, Poland is ready to buy these vaccines"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

