Poland ready to buy J&J shots from Denmark, Polsatnews.pl reports

Poland ready to buy J&J shots from Denmark, Polsatnews.pl reportsReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:32 IST
Poland is ready to buy Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots from Denmark, news portal Polsatnews.pl reported on Wednesday, citing a letter from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to his Danish counterpart. "In recent days I have noted the information that Denmark has decided to withdraw the introduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the domestic market," Polsat quoted the letter as saying.
"If Denmark decides to resell some of its stocks, Poland is ready to buy these vaccines"
