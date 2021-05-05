Left Menu

Rs 50,000 cr priority lending announcement for COVID-related services a welcome move: Sangita Reddy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:36 IST
Rs 50,000 cr priority lending announcement for COVID-related services a welcome move: Sangita Reddy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' announcement that banks can provide Rs 50,000 crore priority lending for ramping up COVID-related healthcare infrastructure and services in the country is a welcome move, Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said on Wednesday.

''To boost provision of immediate liquidity for ramping up COVID-related healthcare infrastructure and services in the country, an on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore with tenors of up to three years at the repo rate is being opened till March 31, 2022,'' Das said on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, banks can provide fresh lending support to a wide range of entities, including vaccine manufactures; importers/ suppliers of vaccines and priority medical devices; hospitals/ dispensaries; pathology labs; manufacturers and suppliers of oxygen and ventilators; importers of vaccines and COVID-related drugs; logistics firms and also patients for treatment.

''I commend the @RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta for taking up these timely & appropriate steps. The announcement of on-tap liquidity of ₹50,000 cr for ramping up #CovidIndia -related #healthcare infra & services is a welcome move,'' Reddy said in a tweet.

The total tally of COVID cases in the country has climbed to 2,06,65,148.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Rail accident rattles Mexico's presidential succession favorites

The dramatic collapse of a rail overpass in Mexico City that killed at least 24 people has dealt a blow to two of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors most senior aides, who are widely viewed as the leading candidates to succeed him.Monda...

How scientists are using a 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

White abalone - whose flesh is a delicacy and polished shell is prized as mother of pearl - are threatened with extinction. But scientists are looking to turn the tide for these unique sea snails by playing Cupid.White abalone are on the br...

FACTBOX-Who are the first members of Facebook's oversight board?

Facebook Incs independent oversight board, which will on Wednesday announce its decision on whether to uphold the companys ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently consists of 20 members.Here is a list of the board members CO-CH...

10 states contributed 70.91 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Health ministry

Nearly 71 per cent of the 3,82,315 COVID-19 cases registered in India in a day were reported from 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.Indias COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,06,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021