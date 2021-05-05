Left Menu

COVID-19: UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospital in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospital COVID-19 hospital set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:48 IST
COVID-19: UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospital in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates COVID-19 hospital in Lucknow . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospital COVID-19 hospital set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow. "This hospital is being started by DRDO and Army. In the first phase, 250 beds are being started out of which 150 beds will be in ICU and 100 isolation beds will be oxygen facilitated," said CM Yogi.

The 500-bed COVID-19 hospital of DRDO will be manned by medical officers and paramedical staff from the Armed Forces Medical Services. The hospital has 150 are ICU beds with ventilator facilities and 350 beds are with oxygen facility.

There will be no charges for facilities available at the hospital. Food will also be provided to the patients free of charge. With the help of the state government, DRDO has made arrangements for oxygen and medical supplies which will also be providecd free of charge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kurdish leader says he fears Islamic State comeback in Iraq

A senior Kurdish official has said there are growing indications that Islamic State is trying to make a comeback after an uptick in attacks in Iraq.At least 19 members of Iraqi and Iraqi Kurdish security forces have been killed in recent da...

PCB medical chief says was forced to resign after PSL bubble breach though he was not responsible

Pakistan Cricket Boards medical chief, Dr Sohail Saleem has claimed that the PCB had forced him to resign after a bio-bubble breach led to the postponement of the Pakistan Super League in March even though he was not responsible for the fia...

Cottonseed oil futures fall on weak trend in spot market

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday declined Rs 22 to Rs 2,477 per quintal in the futures trade, as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in the spot market.Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid ...

Mamata Banerjee thanks PM Modi for congratulatory message, says 'look forward to Centre's sustained support'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term, Banerjee greeted Modi for his congratulatory message a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021