Over 16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16 crore, with India reaching the mark in 109 days, the Union Health Ministry said.In comparison, the US took 111 days while China took 116 days to achieve a similar mark, it said.The ministry said 6,71,285 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 12 states and UTs. These are Chhattisgarh 1,026, Delhi 82,000, Gujarat 1,61,625, Jammu and Kashmir 10,885, Haryana 99,680, Karnataka 3,840, Maharashtra 1,11,621, Odisha 13,768, Punjab 908, Rajasthan 1,30,071, Tamil Nadu 4,577 and UP 51,284.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16 crore, with India reaching the mark in 109 days, the Union Health Ministry said.

In comparison, the US took 111 days while China took 116 days to achieve a similar mark, it said.

The ministry said 6,71,285 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 12 states and UTs. These are Chhattisgarh (1,026), Delhi (82,000), Gujarat (1,61,625), Jammu and Kashmir (10,885), Haryana (99,680), Karnataka (3,840), Maharashtra (1,11,621), Odisha (13,768), Punjab (908), Rajasthan (1,30,071), Tamil Nadu (4,577) and UP (51,284). Cumulatively, 16,04,94,188 vaccine doses have been administered through 23,66,349 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 94,62,505 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 63,22,055 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,35,65,728 FLWs who have received the first dose), 73,32,999 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 6,71,285 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-45 age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,29,50,584 and 1,23,85,466 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,33,94,353 and 44,09,213 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

Ten states account for 66.86 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

More than 14 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on Day-109 of the vaccination drive (May 4), 14,84,989 vaccine doses were given. Across 14,011 sessions, 7,80,066 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 7,04,923 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

