Left Menu

COVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive

That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well." The meeting is a precursor to the main G7 summit due to take place at a rural English resort in June, with U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders set to attend. A British official confirmed the two positive tests and said the entire Indian delegation was self-isolating.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:12 IST
COVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive

The Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in London was hit by a COVID-19 scare on Wednesday when India's foreign minister and his entire team said they were self-isolating after two delegation members tested positive. Britain is hosting the three-day meeting - the first such G7 event in two years - which has been heavily billed as a chance to restart face-to-face diplomacy and a opportunity for the West to show a united front against threats from China and Russia.

India, currently undergoing the world's worst surge in COVID-19 cases, is attending the G7 as a guest and had been due to take part in meetings on Tuesday evening and throughout Wednesday. "Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases," Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Twitter.

"As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well." The meeting is a precursor to the main G7 summit due to take place at a rural English resort in June, with U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders set to attend.

A British official confirmed the two positive tests and said the entire Indian delegation was self-isolating. British rules require a 10-day self-isolation period. The Indian delegation had not yet attended the main summit venue at Lancaster House, and so meetings scheduled for Wednesday went ahead as planned.

British foreign minister Dominic Raab was seen greeting and fist-bumping other G7 members as they arrived at the venue. "We deeply regret that Jaishankar will be unable to attend the meeting today in person," a senior UK diplomat said. "This is exactly why we have put in place strict COVID protocols and daily testing."

On Tuesday, pictures from inside the grand Lancaster House conference venue showed the reality of diplomacy in the coronavirus age - delegates separated by plastic screens, and a "family photo" of ministers carefully spaced two metres apart. Jaishankar was pictured meeting British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday, although Patel did not have to self-isolate because the meeting had been held in line with existing rules. Both were wearing masks in the photograph.

India is not a G7 member but was invited by Britain to this week's summit, along with Australia, South Africa and South Korea. The Indian High Commission in London did not respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kurdish leader says he fears Islamic State comeback in Iraq

A senior Kurdish official has said there are growing indications that Islamic State is trying to make a comeback after an uptick in attacks in Iraq.At least 19 members of Iraqi and Iraqi Kurdish security forces have been killed in recent da...

PCB medical chief says was forced to resign after PSL bubble breach though he was not responsible

Pakistan Cricket Boards medical chief, Dr Sohail Saleem has claimed that the PCB had forced him to resign after a bio-bubble breach led to the postponement of the Pakistan Super League in March even though he was not responsible for the fia...

Cottonseed oil futures fall on weak trend in spot market

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday declined Rs 22 to Rs 2,477 per quintal in the futures trade, as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in the spot market.Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid ...

Mamata Banerjee thanks PM Modi for congratulatory message, says 'look forward to Centre's sustained support'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term, Banerjee greeted Modi for his congratulatory message a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021