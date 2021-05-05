Avaada Foundation to set up 4 hospitals with 300 beds in Raj, Maha

Avaada Foundation to set up 4 hospitals with 300 beds in Raj, MahaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:12 IST
Avaada Foundation on Wednesday announced its plans to set up four Hospitals with 300 beds along with two oxygen plants, ventilator (BiPAP) and oxygen concentrators at different locations in Rajasthan and Maharashtra.
The planned hospitals are in Amravati (100 beds) and Solapur (50 beds) districts of Maharashtra, and in Bikaner (100 beds) and Kolayat Town (50 beds) in Rajasthan.
Avaada Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Avaada Group of companies.
''India is grappling with the second wave of COVID-19 – people are struggling to get hospital beds, medicines, and oxygen supplies, with the marginal section of society suffering the most...at these testing times, we felt the need to contribute more,'' a statement said.
Vineet Mittal – Chairman, Avaada Group, said, ''We focus our efforts on providing medical support in rural areas and helping them with isolation beds, medicines, food items, oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators & ventilators.'' It is encouraging to see that the CII Foundation and its members come forward to share the responsibility, Mittal said.
