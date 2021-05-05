Pak reports 4,113 coronavirus cases

Left Menu

Pakistan has reported 4,113 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus infections to 841,636, the health ministry said on Wednesday.According to the Ministry of National Health Services, another 119 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 toll to 18,429.The authorities performed 44,838 tests, recording a 9.17 per cent positivity rate.

Pakistan has reported 4,113 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus infections to 841,636, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, another 119 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 toll to 18,429.

The authorities performed 44,838 tests, recording a 9.17 per cent positivity rate. A total of 4,113 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 841,636.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who is also chief of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), the top body to combat COVID-19, tweeted that more and more people were registering for inoculation. “By the grace of Allah, the number of doses in a single day exceeded 200,000 yesterday (Tuesday),” he said, adding that more than five million people had so far registered for vaccination.

He urged those over 40 years of age to register without delay for their jab and also asked people to continue following SoPs to avoid infection.

Pakistan started vaccination on February 2 with the frontline health workers and gradually expanded to every citizen above 40. So far nearly 3 million doses have been administered and the country plans to vaccinate at least 70 million by the end of the year.

The NCOC has also urged people to stay at their homes during Eid lockdown from May 8 to 16. It decided to set up monitoring teams to ensure implementation of restrictions around Eid days.

Eidul Fitr festival will be observed next week. Normally people use Eid holidays to visit relatives and tourist spots but this year all such places have been closed.

