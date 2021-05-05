Left Menu

2 oxygen plants installed at Delhi's AIIMS, RML hospital will start supply by Wednesday evening

The two medical oxygen plants have been installed at AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the national capital with PM-CARES fund and will start supplying oxygen to these medical facilities by this evening, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.The plants were airlifted from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and installed here on Tuesday on a war footing, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:40 IST
2 oxygen plants installed at Delhi's AIIMS, RML hospital will start supply by Wednesday evening
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The two medical oxygen plants have been installed at AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the national capital with PM-CARES fund and will start supplying oxygen to these medical facilities by this evening, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The plants were airlifted from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and installed here on Tuesday on a war footing, it said. The ministry said in order to cope with the high demand of medical oxygen amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the fund has been allocated from PM-CARES for installation of over 500 medical oxygen plants across the country.

These plants are planned to be set up within three months. In all, five high-flow medical oxygen plants are planned to be installed at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and AIIMS, Jhajjar, in Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ten Belarusians file criminal case against Lukashenko in Germany

Ten Belarusians have asked Germanys federal prosecutor to open a criminal investigation against President Alexander Lukashenko for alleged crimes against humanity during a crackdown on protests. Lawyers for the 10 who brought the case again...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe leads stock market recovery on firmer business growth

Global shares edged up on Wednesday as U.S. stock futures steadied after a pullback in tech darlings while European markets were buoyed by accelerating business activity and positive earnings.The Euro STOXX index added 1.3 as it headed for ...

Thailand fights to contain COVID-19 surge in Bangkok

Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkoks biggest slum on Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas in the capitals central business district.The government of Prime Ministe...

Norway to introduce vaccine certificates in June

Norway will introduce verifiable vaccine certificates in early June, allowing holders to use them for admittance to events held in Norway, with an updated, EU-compliant version to be rolled out in late June, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021