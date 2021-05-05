Left Menu

India's Goa, sun and sand tourist destination, has country's highest COVID rate

India's Goa state, a hugely popular tourist destination on the western coast, has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the country, with up to one in every two people testing positive in recent weeks, government officials said on Wednesday. Leaders of the small state, ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing BJP party, were being blamed by the opposition and medical experts for ignoring pandemic protocols and allowing entry to tens of thousands of tourists this year in a bid to generate revenue.

Reuters | Goa | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:42 IST
India's Goa, sun and sand tourist destination, has country's highest COVID rate
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

India's Goa state, a hugely popular tourist destination on the western coast, has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the country, with up to one in every two people testing positive in recent weeks, government officials said on Wednesday.

Leaders of the small state, ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing BJP party, were being blamed by the opposition and medical experts for ignoring pandemic protocols and allowing entry to tens of thousands of tourists this year in a bid to generate revenue. Two government-appointed medical officials working at the state's COVID-19 data collection center in the capital Panjim said the positivity rates in tests since April were between 40% to 51%, the highest in the country.

"The rate at which positive cases have increased represents the true picture of how fast the virus has spread," said one state official, adding that a complete lockdown and strict ban on entry of all tourists were the only way to slow down the surge. Nationwide, India has recorded over 20 million infections since the start of the epidemic, the second-highest in the world after the United States, and over 225,000 deaths.

Goa had been relatively spared the devastation but Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the situation now was "grim". "It's true that Goa's positivity rate is very high and we are now seeking fresh allocation for medical oxygen and life-saving devices," said Rane.

"A strict lockdown is the only way to limit the pandemic," he said, adding the tourism-led economy will only be able to withstand the crisis if the vaccination drive is accelerated. Runa Aggarwal, a volunteer at Covid Care Goa, a citizen initiative, said the group was requesting people who have recovered from COVID-19 to volunteer in government hospitals.

"Given that, so many of the hospital staff are stretched and there is just not enough bandwidth to attend to all the patients...at least volunteers can help with walking with them to the restroom, make them eat," said Aggarwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ten Belarusians file criminal case against Lukashenko in Germany

Ten Belarusians have asked Germanys federal prosecutor to open a criminal investigation against President Alexander Lukashenko for alleged crimes against humanity during a crackdown on protests. Lawyers for the 10 who brought the case again...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe leads stock market recovery on firmer business growth

Global shares edged up on Wednesday as U.S. stock futures steadied after a pullback in tech darlings while European markets were buoyed by accelerating business activity and positive earnings.The Euro STOXX index added 1.3 as it headed for ...

Thailand fights to contain COVID-19 surge in Bangkok

Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkoks biggest slum on Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas in the capitals central business district.The government of Prime Ministe...

Norway to introduce vaccine certificates in June

Norway will introduce verifiable vaccine certificates in early June, allowing holders to use them for admittance to events held in Norway, with an updated, EU-compliant version to be rolled out in late June, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021