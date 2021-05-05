Left Menu

Delhi records 311 deaths, over 20,000 cases; positivity rate below 30 pc for 4th day

The national capital recorded 311 COVID-19 deaths in a day, and 20,960 cases with a positivity rate of 26.37 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Wednesday afternoon.This is the fourth day on the trot that the positivity rate has remained below 30 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:49 IST
This is the fourth day on the trot that the positivity rate has remained below 30 per cent. The city government said in a statement that all-round efforts and aggressive COVID management have resulted in a dramatic decrease in the city's COVID positivity rate. ''Within just 10 days, Delhi's COVID positivity rate has reduced by 9 per cent. On April 26, Delhi reported a positivity rate of 35 per cent and on May 5, it came down to around 26 per cent,'' it said.

According to government data, the capital registered a positivity rate of 26.73 on Tuesday, 29.56 per cent on Monday, 28.33 per cent on Sunday, 31.6 per cent on Saturday, 32.7 per cent on Friday, 32.8 per cent on Thursday, 31.8 per cent on Wednesday, 32.7 per cent on last Tuesday, and 35 percent on last Monday. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 percent, the highest so far, was recorded.

Delhi had reported 19,953 cases on Tuesday, 18,043 cases on Monday, the lowest since April 15; 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on last Tuesday, 20,201 on last Monday and 22,933 on last Sunday.

The city had witnessed 338 deaths on Tuesday, 448 on Monday, the highest so far; 407 on Sunday, 412 on Saturday, 375 on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 368 on Wednesday; 381 on last Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on last Sunday, and 357 on Saturday last week.

The city has so far recorded 12,53,902 cases, of which over 11.43 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 18,063, the bulletin said. The number of active cases stands at 91,859.

Out of the 21,528 COVID beds in various hospitals of the city, only 1,518 are vacant.

