Vedanta's Sesa Goa iron ore biz begin supply of 3T of liquid oxygen to hospitals

Vedanta on Wednesday said its Sesa Goa iron ore business has started supply of 3 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on a daily basis to hospitals in Goa.

The liquid medical oxygen is being generated at Vedanta value added business at Amona and will be delivered to Goa Medical College (GMC) oxygen storage reservoirs, the company said in a statement.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant appreciated the company's endeavour to counter the deadly COVID-19 second wave.

Vedanta VAB oxygen plant was initially established to produce gases used in the blast furnace operation of pig iron making.

However, last year, when the first wave of COVID hit the state, Vedanta extended support to the State by loading the 'first liquid oxygen tanker' generated from VAB’s oxygen plant, the company said.

''On account of the current pandemic, where Goa is going through an extremely difficult phase, this contribution by Vedanta will help the state combat the deadly coronavirus,'' Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO, iron & steel business, Vedanta Ltd said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)