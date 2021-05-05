Left Menu

Vedanta's Sesa Goa iron ore biz begin supply of 3T of liquid oxygen to hospitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:55 IST
Vedanta's Sesa Goa iron ore biz begin supply of 3T of liquid oxygen to hospitals

Vedanta on Wednesday said its Sesa Goa iron ore business has started supply of 3 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on a daily basis to hospitals in Goa.

The liquid medical oxygen is being generated at Vedanta value added business at Amona and will be delivered to Goa Medical College (GMC) oxygen storage reservoirs, the company said in a statement.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant appreciated the company's endeavour to counter the deadly COVID-19 second wave.

Vedanta VAB oxygen plant was initially established to produce gases used in the blast furnace operation of pig iron making.

However, last year, when the first wave of COVID hit the state, Vedanta extended support to the State by loading the 'first liquid oxygen tanker' generated from VAB’s oxygen plant, the company said.

''On account of the current pandemic, where Goa is going through an extremely difficult phase, this contribution by Vedanta will help the state combat the deadly coronavirus,'' Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO, iron & steel business, Vedanta Ltd said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ten Belarusians file criminal case against Lukashenko in Germany

Ten Belarusians have asked Germanys federal prosecutor to open a criminal investigation against President Alexander Lukashenko for alleged crimes against humanity during a crackdown on protests. Lawyers for the 10 who brought the case again...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe leads stock market recovery on firmer business growth

Global shares edged up on Wednesday as U.S. stock futures steadied after a pullback in tech darlings while European markets were buoyed by accelerating business activity and positive earnings.The Euro STOXX index added 1.3 as it headed for ...

Thailand fights to contain COVID-19 surge in Bangkok

Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkoks biggest slum on Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas in the capitals central business district.The government of Prime Ministe...

Norway to introduce vaccine certificates in June

Norway will introduce verifiable vaccine certificates in early June, allowing holders to use them for admittance to events held in Norway, with an updated, EU-compliant version to be rolled out in late June, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021