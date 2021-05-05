Left Menu

App shows Delhi hospital has oxygen for 999 days, official clarifies stock can last till midnight

The city governments Delhi Corona app on Wednesday showed the National Heart Institute in East of Kailash has medical oxygen reserves for close to 1,000 days.The column against the private healthcare facility showed it had oxygen stock left for 999 days and 23 hours at 1023 am.However, when inquired, an official of the hospital said they had 952 cubic meters of oxygen left at 245 pm.

PTI | Wadiad-Dawasir | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:08 IST
App shows Delhi hospital has oxygen for 999 days, official clarifies stock can last till midnight

The city government's Delhi Corona app on Wednesday showed the National Heart Institute in East of Kailash has medical oxygen reserves for close to 1,000 days.

The column against the private healthcare facility showed it had oxygen stock left for ''999 days and 23 hours'' at 10:23 am.

However, when inquired, an official of the hospital said they had 952 cubic meters of oxygen left at 2:45 pm. ''The stock can last up to midnight. A refill is scheduled around 11 pm,'' he said.

The 'Delhi Corona' app, which provides information on beds and ventilators at hospitals in the city, on Wednesday started showing the oxygen availability status of these facilities.

Delhi hospitals have been struggling with a shortage in the supply of the life-saving gas amid a spurt in coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 7500 People Vaccinated by Vedanta at its Plants in Odisha and Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Chairman Mr. Anil Agarwal pledges INR 150 Cr. to aid in the fight against second wave 550 bedded COVID Care Centres Quarantine Centres are currently operational across its plant sites in Chhattisgarh and ...

Ten Belarusians file criminal case against Lukashenko in Germany

Ten Belarusians have asked Germanys federal prosecutor to open a criminal investigation against President Alexander Lukashenko for alleged crimes against humanity during a crackdown on protests. Lawyers for the 10 who brought the case again...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe leads stock market recovery on firmer business growth

Global shares edged up on Wednesday as U.S. stock futures steadied after a pullback in tech darlings while European markets were buoyed by accelerating business activity and positive earnings.The Euro STOXX index added 1.3 as it headed for ...

Thailand fights to contain COVID-19 surge in Bangkok

Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkoks biggest slum on Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas in the capitals central business district.The government of Prime Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021