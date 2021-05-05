Left Menu

Karnataka achieves one crore inoculations: Health Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:08 IST
Karnataka achieves one crore inoculations: Health Minister

Karnataka on Wednesday crossed the one crore mark in inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

''Karnataka crossed 1 crore inoculations of Covid-19 vaccine today. K'taka has received 1,05,49,970 doses from Centre & State Govt has procured 3 lakh doses,'' the Minister tweeted.

Noting that the vaccine is the biggest weapon to defeat the virus, Sudhakar said the government is leaving no stone unturned to inoculate everyone at the earliest.

According to the health department officials, these inoculations comprise first and the second doses.

On Tuesday alone, the state government has achieved 99.36 lakh inoculations.

The Karnataka government had kept the vaccination of people between 18 years and above symbolic as it is awaiting the vaccines to arrive from the manufacturers.

The state has decided to vaccinate all those eligible for free of cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 7500 People Vaccinated by Vedanta at its Plants in Odisha and Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Chairman Mr. Anil Agarwal pledges INR 150 Cr. to aid in the fight against second wave 550 bedded COVID Care Centres Quarantine Centres are currently operational across its plant sites in Chhattisgarh and ...

Ten Belarusians file criminal case against Lukashenko in Germany

Ten Belarusians have asked Germanys federal prosecutor to open a criminal investigation against President Alexander Lukashenko for alleged crimes against humanity during a crackdown on protests. Lawyers for the 10 who brought the case again...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe leads stock market recovery on firmer business growth

Global shares edged up on Wednesday as U.S. stock futures steadied after a pullback in tech darlings while European markets were buoyed by accelerating business activity and positive earnings.The Euro STOXX index added 1.3 as it headed for ...

Thailand fights to contain COVID-19 surge in Bangkok

Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkoks biggest slum on Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas in the capitals central business district.The government of Prime Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021