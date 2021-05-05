Sikkim logs 221 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Sikkim logs 221 new COVID-19 cases, four more deathsPTI | Gangtok | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:35 IST
Sikkim reported 221 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to 8,919, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 155 as four more persons succumbed to the disease, the bulletin said.
Of the 221 new COVID-19 cases, East Sikkim district registered 171 cases followed by 24 each in South and West Sikkim and 2 in North Sikkim.
The Himalayan state now has 2,050 active COVID-19 cases, while 6,515 patients have recovered from the disease, it said.
The bulletin said 199 patients have migrated to other states.
Sikkim has so far tested 96,965 samples for COVID-19 including 801 samples in the last 24 hours, it added.
