Sikkim logs 221 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Sikkim reported 221 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to 8,919, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 155 as four more persons succumbed to the disease, the bulletin said.

Of the 221 new COVID-19 cases, East Sikkim district registered 171 cases followed by 24 each in South and West Sikkim and 2 in North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 2,050 active COVID-19 cases, while 6,515 patients have recovered from the disease, it said.

The bulletin said 199 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has so far tested 96,965 samples for COVID-19 including 801 samples in the last 24 hours, it added.

