Left Menu

Don't fall for rumours claiming that alcohol protects against coronavirus: Punjab's COVID expert

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:35 IST
Don't fall for rumours claiming that alcohol protects against coronavirus: Punjab's COVID expert
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Head of Punjab's expert committee on COVID Dr K K Talwar on Wednesday urged people not to fall for rumors doing rounds on social media that alcohol can offer protection against coronavirus, which has infected nearly 4,00,000 people in the state.

He said drinking too much alcohol can weaken people's immunity and increase their chances of getting infected.

Talwar said he read on social media that the consumption of alcohol can offer protection against the virus.

''Such sort of mistaken beliefs can create serious issues,'' he said.

''If people consume large quantities of alcohol, then they can have more chances of getting infected,'' he said.

Talwar told PTI that it is wrong to suggest that the consumption of liquor can kill the coronavirus.

He, however, said there is no harm in consuming a very small quantity of liquor.

Talwar, who is also a former director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), said based on scientific observation, it is recommended that people should avoid consuming liquor two days before and after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

He also expressed concern over the higher fatality rate in Punjab's rural areas.

People in rural areas resort to self-medication or buying medicines from chemists for fever or any other problem instead of getting themselves tested in time, he said.

Talwar also stressed the need to prioritize monitoring of home isolation cases for quick identification of serious patients in rural areas.

According to Punjab health department data, the state's rural areas have a case fatality rate of 2.7 percent as against less than one percent in urban areas.

Rural areas have reported 58 percent of the COVID-19 deaths and 27 percent of total cases in the state this year, the data showed.

Talwar urged people to adhere to COVID curbs imposed by the state government and follow COVID appropriate behavior to break the chain of transmission.

On Tuesday, Punjab registered the record single-day rise of 173 COVID-19 deaths and 7,601 new cases that pushed the state's toll to 9,645 and infection tally to 3,99,556, according to a medical bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 7500 People Vaccinated by Vedanta at its Plants in Odisha and Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Chairman Mr. Anil Agarwal pledges INR 150 Cr. to aid in the fight against second wave 550 bedded COVID Care Centres Quarantine Centres are currently operational across its plant sites in Chhattisgarh and ...

Ten Belarusians file criminal case against Lukashenko in Germany

Ten Belarusians have asked Germanys federal prosecutor to open a criminal investigation against President Alexander Lukashenko for alleged crimes against humanity during a crackdown on protests. Lawyers for the 10 who brought the case again...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe leads stock market recovery on firmer business growth

Global shares edged up on Wednesday as U.S. stock futures steadied after a pullback in tech darlings while European markets were buoyed by accelerating business activity and positive earnings.The Euro STOXX index added 1.3 as it headed for ...

Thailand fights to contain COVID-19 surge in Bangkok

Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkoks biggest slum on Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas in the capitals central business district.The government of Prime Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021