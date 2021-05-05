Mehbooba condoles demise of Sehrai, says political leaders jailed ‘purely’ for their ideology
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said numerous political leaders continue to be under detention in Jammu and Kashmir purely for their ideology as she condoled the death of detained senior separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai. Deeply saddened to know about Ashraf Sehrai sahabs sudden demise.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:41 IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said numerous political leaders continue to be under detention in Jammu and Kashmir ''purely'' for their ideology as she condoled the death of detained senior separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai.
"Deeply saddened to know about Ashraf Sehrai sahab's sudden demise. Like him, countless political prisoners & other detainees from J&K continue to be jailed purely for their ideologies & thought process. In today's India one pays a price with his life for dissent," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
Sehrai, who was arrested under the Public Safety Act in July last year, died at a hospital in Jammu on Wednesday, officials said.
Sehrai, 77, a close confidant of hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital from the district jail in Udhampur after his health deteriorated on Tuesday evening, they said.
Mehbooba said the Centre should immediately release detainees.
"The least GOI can do in such dangerous circumstances is to immediately release these detainees on parole so that they return home to their families," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Coronavirus spike cause of concern, but lockdown not required yet: Kashmir official
Jammu and Kashmir reports highest single-day spike of 2,030 COVID-19 cases
Jammu and Kashmir reports highest single-day spike of 2,030 COVID-19 cases; eight more fatalities take death toll to 2,071.
Sale of dates on the rise during Ramadan in Kashmir valley
Zojila pass connecting Kashmir valley and Ladakh opens