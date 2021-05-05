Left Menu

GRSE signs MoU with two hospitals to set up oxygen plants

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:45 IST
Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two city hospitals for providing support to these health establishments to set up medical oxygen plants, an official said here on Wednesday.

The leading warship building company will install the oxygen plants in the hospital premises of Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre and and Research Institute at Thakurpukur comprising 310 beds and Bharat Sevashram Sangha Hospital at Joka with 100 beds, the GRSE official said.

Each plant will have the capacity to produce 40 to 50 cylinder per day, the official said.

Bharat Sevashram Sangha Hospital has also started a Covid ward owing to the current surge in the pandemic, the official added.

