Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth commencing series on role of AYUSH 64

The first webinar of the series will be telecast live today at 2 pm onwards. on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of the Ministry of Ayush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush is commencing a series on "Exploring the Facts – AYUSH 64 in combating Covid-19." The first webinar of the series will be telecast live today from 2 pm onwards. on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of the Ministry of Ayush.

It is worthwhile to note that the Ministry of Ayush had recently announced that AYUSH 64 has been found useful in the management of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection. The efficacy of AYUSH 64 for home-based care becomes all the more important in the prevalent COVID situation in the country.

After the extensive scientific study, it has been observed that AYUSH 64, a polyherbal formulation, is useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection as an adjunct to standard care and has shown significant improvement and lesser period of hospitalisation as compared to SoC alone.

It is in this context that Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV) has launched this series of the webinar. The objective of the webinar is to disseminate authentic information among the masses about the role of this unique formulation in Covid-19 management.

Domain expert would be sharing experience, therapeutic benefit and other related aspects of AYUSH 64 during the series and today's first expert talk will be delivered by Dr Bharti, Director (Institute), Central Ayurveda Research Institute, New Delhi.

The webinar can be watched live on the FB page (https://www.facebook.com/moayush/) and YouTube of the Ministry of Ayush.

(With Inputs from PIB)

