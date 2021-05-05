Left Menu

Sweden registers 7,041 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths on Wednesday

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:50 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,041 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 60 new deaths, taking the total to 14,151. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

