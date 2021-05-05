Left Menu

Gowda chairs meeting to review availability of drugs for covid treatment

Shri Gowda during the meeting appreciated the efforts of all seven manufacturers of Remdesivir for increasing the production capacity to 1.03 crore vials per month, up from 38 lakh vials per month a month ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:21 IST
Gowda chairs meeting to review availability of drugs for covid treatment
Shri Gowda stressed the need to continuously monitor the availability of other essential medicines and to check instances of black marketing and hoarding. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda chaired a meeting to review the availability of drugs for covid treatment and other essential drugs. The Meeting was attended by Ms S. Aparna, Secretary (Pharma), Dr V. G. Somani, DCGI, Smt. Shubhra Singh, Chairperson, NPPA, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Joint Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), Shri Navdeep Rinwa, Joint Secretary (Pharma), Smt. Vinod Kotwal, Member Secretary, NPPA and other senior officers.

Shri Gowda during the meeting appreciated the efforts of all seven manufacturers of Remdesivir for increasing the production capacity to 1.03 crore vials per month, up from 38 lakh vials per month a month ago. This increased capacity will augment the domestic availability of the injection. He added that allocation of 16.5 lakh vials of Remdesivir has been made to all States for the period between May 3 and May 9. Since April 21, a total allocation of 34.5 lakh vials has been made so far. Allocation to States is a dynamic process and efforts will be made to further enhance supply in the coming weeks.

During the meeting availability of other essentials, drugs were also discussed. Shri Gowda stressed the need to continuously monitor the availability of other essential medicines and to check instances of black marketing and hoarding. Dr Somani, DCGI informed that already a survey is being undertaken to ascertain the availability of various medicines in the market. Preliminary findings suggest that at present, there is adequate availability of medicines in the market and the Department of Pharma, NPPA and CDSCO will continue to closely monitor their availability. Regarding black marketing and hoarding, he conveyed that State Drug Controllers have been instructed to make teams at the State level for field inspections.

Strict Action is being taken against hoarding and black-marketing of drugs. A number of preventive and enforcement actions have been taken by DCGI/SDCs to stop hoarding/ black marketing/ overcharging of Covid management drugs like Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Favipiravir, etc. By 1.5.2021, as many as 78 actions have been taken all over India, in coordination with SDCs, local police, FDA etc. for hoarding, overcharging, black marketing, and arrests were made/ cases were registered. Seizures of drugs, vehicles, empty vials (meant probably for making spurious drugs) and cash were made. In one case in Chandigarh, Remdesivir vials to the tune of 3000 units were recovered.

Shri Gowda lauded pharma companies and officers of the Department of Pharma, NPPA, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and CDSCO for their coordinated efforts and close cooperation in ramping up the availability of drugs for covid treatment and other essential drugs within the shortest possible time. Such close collaboration between Government and the private sector is in need of the hour.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GM profit surges to $2.98B on sales of higher-margin trucks

General Motors first-quarter net income surged to 2.98 billion as strong US consumer demand and higher prices offset production cuts brought on by a global shortage of computer chips.Despite the semiconductor shortage, GM stuck with full-ye...

Supply COVID-19 drugs, equipment to rural Gujarat: Congress

The Gujarat Congress on Wednesday demanded that the state government supply the primary and community health centres in rural parts with adequate amount of vital medicines, medical equipment and testing kits to deal with the rising cases of...

Mexican president says U.S.'s Harris likely to be in Mexico on June 8

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris would probably visit Mexico on June 8 after mid-term legislative elections are held a couple of days earlier in the country.Lopez Obrador...

No Headline

RS RS RS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021