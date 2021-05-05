Left Menu

Norway to introduce vaccine certificates in June

Denmark is one of the few countries to have a scheme working domestically, allowing entrance to many reopened facilities for those vaccinated, previously infected or who have had a negative test in the past 72 hours. "We do not currently have a complete list of what we want to use such a certificate for, but it can be used both to make exceptions from infection control rules in our own country and to travel to other countries," Solberg said.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:12 IST
Norway to introduce vaccine certificates in June
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Norway will introduce verifiable vaccine certificates in early June, allowing holders to gain admittance to events held in Norway, with an updated, EU-compliant version to be rolled out in late June, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday. Around a quarter of Norway's population have received a first dose and 6.8% have received two doses.

"We can use such a certificate to open our society more, and quicker," Solberg told a news conference. Initially to be used primarily for larger public events, cruises and package tours, a later version of the certificate, planned to be rolled out in late June, will be in line with EU standards and is to be used for travel abroad, she added.

European countries, including Britain, are trying to work out a system of vaccine certificates, or "passports", but critics have said they will be hard to administer and could be discriminatory. Denmark is one of the few countries to have a scheme working domestically, allowing entrance to many reopened facilities for those vaccinated, previously infected or who have had a negative test in the past 72 hours.

"We do not currently have a complete list of what we want to use such a certificate for, but it can be used both to make exceptions from infection control rules in our own country and to travel to other countries," Solberg said. Earlier on Wednesday, local authorities in Oslo said shops and shopping centers would reopen from Thursday, while primary schools and kindergartens will lift some restrictions from Monday.

Non-EU Norway is not part of the European Union but is part of the single European market and of the Schengen travel zone. Norway has had some of Europe's lowest rates of infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic but imposed stricter measures after a rapid increase in hospitalizations in March triggered by more contagious variants.

Since then, infections have declined throughout April and May so far, raising hopes that a third wave has been brought under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GM profit surges to $2.98B on sales of higher-margin trucks

General Motors first-quarter net income surged to 2.98 billion as strong US consumer demand and higher prices offset production cuts brought on by a global shortage of computer chips.Despite the semiconductor shortage, GM stuck with full-ye...

Supply COVID-19 drugs, equipment to rural Gujarat: Congress

The Gujarat Congress on Wednesday demanded that the state government supply the primary and community health centres in rural parts with adequate amount of vital medicines, medical equipment and testing kits to deal with the rising cases of...

Mexican president says U.S.'s Harris likely to be in Mexico on June 8

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris would probably visit Mexico on June 8 after mid-term legislative elections are held a couple of days earlier in the country.Lopez Obrador...

No Headline

RS RS RS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021