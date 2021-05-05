Left Menu

United Airlines starts online fundraising campaign for Covid-affected people in India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The US-based United Airlines Wednesday said it has started an online fundraising campaign for Indians affected by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

''Customers can donate to the airline's relief partners: Airlink, Americares, Global Giving Foundation and World Central Kitchen,'' the airline said statement.

''United is offering up to 5 million bonus miles to encourage MileagePlus members to support this effort and will match each donation up to a total of USD 40,000 in cash donations,'' it added.

MileagePlus is customer loyalty program of United Airlines where passengers can earn and use miles (points).

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

In addition to its fundraising efforts, United will also continue to leverage its cargo operations to transport greatly needed medical equipment to the region, the airline's statement said.

Between April 28 and May 2, United operated 20 flights, transporting more than 300,000 pounds of medical supplies to India, it mentioned.

A record 3,780 fresh Covid-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148.

