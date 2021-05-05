Left Menu

Assam Congress urges govt to enhance hospital beds, improve oxygen supply to tackle COVID crisis

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:06 IST
Assam Congress urges govt to enhance hospital beds, improve oxygen supply to tackle COVID crisis

A delegation of Congress leaders in Assam on Wednesday met Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah and urged him to enhance the number of hospital beds and improve oxygen supply to medical facilities across the state to tackle the second wave of COVID-19.

The team, led by the party's state unit president Ripun Bora, submitted a memorandum to the CS, expressing concern over the prevailing COVID situation.

The party also demanded augmentation of testing capacity and inclusion of medical students, 'Asha' workers, midwives and other trained health professionals in hospitals to strengthen human resources to fight against the pandemic.

Bora said they appealed to the government to take capacity-building measures, including enhancement of beds in all district hospitals and medical facilities in sub- divisional headquarters and ensure uninterrupted oxygen supplies across the state.

The state had on Tuesday reported 4,475 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 2,67,925, and the death toll rose to 1,430 with 41 fatalities due to the infection.

The COVID situation in Assam has become ''little alarming'', and the government has taken measures to scale up ICU facilities and hospital beds, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on May 4.

The Congress also called for the procurement of more vaccines and requested the government to start the immunisation drive for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

The state has received a fresh batch of 1.5 lakh 'Covaxin' doses from Bharat Biotech, Sarma said.

According to the National Health Mission bulletin, 27,45,383 people have been inoculated in the state till Tuesday, with 5,97,684 of them having received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

Following reports of many non-COVID patients being deprived of proper treatment in hospitals, the opposition party in the state requested the CS to take steps so that such people get care in medical facilities.

Contingency measures must be taken so that supplies of all essential commodities should not be affected and prices remain affordable, Bora said.

He said the Congress will extend full cooperation to the government in dealing with the COVID crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays HC's contempt proceedings against Centre, seeks report on supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen for COVID patients here, saying putting officers in jail w...

Families mourn victims of Mexico City subway collapse

Jose Luis Hernandez Martinez crossed Mexico City every day on subway Line 12 between his home on the citys south side and the body shop where he worked repairing mangled cars.The 61-year-olds train had emerged from beneath the city and was ...

South Africa's ANC suspends Secretary General Magashule - Eyewitness News

South Africas governing African National Congress ANC has served its Secretary General, Ace Magashule, with a suspension letter, Eyewitness News reported on Wednesday. Magashule faces corruption charges. The party said on Tuesday that one o...

HC calls for reports on Corona issues

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file reports on the availability of oxygen, Sterlites role in making available the same and on the issue relating to alleged blocking of foreign aid to combat Covid-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021